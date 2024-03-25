Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,209 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Matrix Service worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,917,000 after buying an additional 332,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 213,119 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter worth $2,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 147,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 129,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Insider Activity

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.27 million. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at $968,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at $968,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,055.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

