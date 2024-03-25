McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,279 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,748 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 486,255 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $144,179,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $282.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.92.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

