MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,571.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,661.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,506.76.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

