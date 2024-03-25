Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.7% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $509.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.90 and a 12-month high of $523.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,365,299 shares of company stock worth $626,512,270. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

