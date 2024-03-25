MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells $2,117,417.40 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.49, for a total transaction of $2,117,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total transaction of $1,884,869.03.
- On Friday, March 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total transaction of $2,857,568.00.
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total transaction of $2,637,744.79.
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,063 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.56, for a total transaction of $2,598,472.28.
- On Friday, February 23rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.51, for a total transaction of $3,457,550.00.
- On Tuesday, February 13th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.33, for a total transaction of $3,416,650.00.
- On Friday, February 9th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.03, for a total transaction of $3,170,150.00.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.32, for a total transaction of $2,456,600.00.
- On Monday, February 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.71, for a total transaction of $2,458,550.00.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.62, for a total transaction of $2,503,100.00.
MicroStrategy Trading Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,523.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $230.72 and a 52 week high of $1,815.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $881.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,612,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $870.20.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
