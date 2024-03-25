MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells $2,117,417.40 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.49, for a total transaction of $2,117,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total transaction of $1,884,869.03.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total transaction of $2,857,568.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total transaction of $2,637,744.79.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,063 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.56, for a total transaction of $2,598,472.28.

On Friday, February 23rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.51, for a total transaction of $3,457,550.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.33, for a total transaction of $3,416,650.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.03, for a total transaction of $3,170,150.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.32, for a total transaction of $2,456,600.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.71, for a total transaction of $2,458,550.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.62, for a total transaction of $2,503,100.00.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,523.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $230.72 and a 52 week high of $1,815.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $881.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.09.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,612,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $870.20.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

