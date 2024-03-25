Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Lifted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $72.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.