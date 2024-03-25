Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 8,323 Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVYO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KVYO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. FBN Securities began coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Klaviyo Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $26.03 on Monday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $39.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

