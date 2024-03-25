Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $220,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amgen were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $276.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.32. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

