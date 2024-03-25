Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 7,888 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 82.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

