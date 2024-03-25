Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes $121,000 Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 38.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 47.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 42,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 213,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 115,447 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYM opened at $11.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.77.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

