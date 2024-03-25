Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (MSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on April 15th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of MSD opened at $7.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
