Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 15th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

EDD stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

