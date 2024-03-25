Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSI. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $337.25.

Shares of MSI opened at $348.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $265.95 and a fifty-two week high of $351.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Motco boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

