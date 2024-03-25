Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Holdings Decreased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MWA. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,097,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,440,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 582,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,131,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at $623,892.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

