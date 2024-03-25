Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,154,000 after purchasing an additional 141,104 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 843.2% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after buying an additional 122,128 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after buying an additional 95,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 534.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after buying an additional 81,401 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $157.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.13. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $107.87 and a 52 week high of $159.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

