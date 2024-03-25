Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 164,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of American Axle & Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,954,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after acquiring an additional 144,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,859,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 243,924 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. UBS Group raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $7.20 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $842.90 million, a PE ratio of -25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

