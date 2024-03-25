Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 359 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $963.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

REGN stock opened at $967.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $956.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $877.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The company has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,226 shares of company stock worth $17,061,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

