Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 13,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $406.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $416.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

