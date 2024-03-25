National Fuel Gas to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.2 %

NFG stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,181,000 after buying an additional 139,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,781,000 after buying an additional 321,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,601,000 after buying an additional 151,915 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,180,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,621,000 after buying an additional 27,843 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.