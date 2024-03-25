Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $660.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $555.00 to $660.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.85.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $629.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $272.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $573.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $634.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

