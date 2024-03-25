NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CFO Sells $26,680.32 in Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,719.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.85 on Monday. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetSol Technologies in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetSol Technologies

About NetSol Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.