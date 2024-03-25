New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,412,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 208.4% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,208,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,643 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,275,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,722,000 after purchasing an additional 674,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 516,430 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $30.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.54.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

