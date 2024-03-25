Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells $533,400.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lisbeth Mcnabb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,800 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.62, for a total transaction of $294,516.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,300 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $379,500.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $164.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.23.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after acquiring an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.