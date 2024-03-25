Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,084 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $88,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $164.76 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.36 and a 200-day moving average of $155.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $192,368.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $192,368.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total transaction of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,985 shares of company stock worth $8,158,789 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

