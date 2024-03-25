NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

