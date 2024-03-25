Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $96.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.85. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

