Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CDW by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in CDW by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

CDW Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $255.67 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $256.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.59.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. CDW’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

