Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.09 Million Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,272 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.17% of FIGS worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,003 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in FIGS by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,706 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 695,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 235,241 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in FIGS by 219.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 236,243 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,535 shares of company stock valued at $311,528 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.21.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.86 million, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.50. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

