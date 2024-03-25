Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,983,000 after purchasing an additional 47,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $72.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.49. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.