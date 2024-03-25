Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.55 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 2.4 %

FIS stock opened at $70.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $72.36.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.