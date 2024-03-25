Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.72 Million Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.05% of Rayonier worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYN. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Rayonier by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Rayonier by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN opened at $33.18 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

