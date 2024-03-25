Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,356 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of Arhaus worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,856 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,349,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $15.15 on Monday. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 42.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

