Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 376 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $141.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.13. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

