Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

Equifax Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $264.16 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

