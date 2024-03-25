Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $16.61 on Monday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99.

About Northland Power

See Also

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

