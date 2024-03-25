NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after buying an additional 11,181,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.49 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.