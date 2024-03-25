NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CEO John Lawrence Hopkins Sells 59,768 Shares

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. NuScale Power Co. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

SMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in NuScale Power by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

