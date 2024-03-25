NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.4% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $942.89 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $258.50 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $743.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

