NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $942.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $743.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $258.50 and a 12-month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

