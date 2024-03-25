Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 1,701.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 33.96% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Treace Medical Concepts’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

