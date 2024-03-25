Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $256,613,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $99,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

KMI stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.