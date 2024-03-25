Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 3,743 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

