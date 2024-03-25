Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,222,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,992,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CDW by 91.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,971,000 after buying an additional 348,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $255.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $256.41.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

