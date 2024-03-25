Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $2,188,371.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $1,130,360.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,622.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $2,188,371.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,886,330 in the last three months. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

View Our Latest Report on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $87.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.