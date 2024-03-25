Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $530.72 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

