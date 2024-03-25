Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $136.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,119 shares of company stock worth $3,711,578. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.