Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $943,000 Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,643,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Watsco by 1,635.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,202,000 after buying an additional 240,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Watsco by 120.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,338,000 after buying an additional 163,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $50,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 0.1 %

Watsco stock opened at $439.50 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.74 and a 1-year high of $441.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.49.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

