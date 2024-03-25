Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $205,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $72.40 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

