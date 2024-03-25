Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 776 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 3.6% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $31,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $770.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $732.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $323.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $722.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.28.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

