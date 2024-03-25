Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $672.31 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $681.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $14,761,605.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,042,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $14,761,605.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,042,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,063 shares of company stock worth $98,068,024. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

